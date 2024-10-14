Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,170,000 after buying an additional 395,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,165,000 after acquiring an additional 717,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,722,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,577 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $88.69 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,634. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,634. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

