Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Short Interest Update

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Monday. Westwing Group has a 52 week low of C$6.38 and a 52 week high of C$8.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.47.

Westwing Group Company Profile

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living e-commerce business in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Italy, France, Poland, the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Belgium, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, DACH and International. The company offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, decorations, rugs, and home accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

