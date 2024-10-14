William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. William Penn Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.30 and a beta of -0.04.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 722.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 200,773 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.