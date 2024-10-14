Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Lifted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.8 %

WSM opened at $144.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

