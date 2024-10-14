Willis Investment Counsel Buys 728 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $25,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $303.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.68. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $305.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.41.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

