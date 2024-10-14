Willis Investment Counsel Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $80.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $644.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,648,499. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,648,499. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.32.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

