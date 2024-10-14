Willis Investment Counsel Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $127,234,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,162,000 after acquiring an additional 768,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 615,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 547,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,332,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AAP opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

