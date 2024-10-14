Willis Investment Counsel Has $295,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 3,226.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 3.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 307.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 760.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Price Performance

FIZZ stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

