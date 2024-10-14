Willis Investment Counsel Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 2.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $286.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $205.64 and a 12-month high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

