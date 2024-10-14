WINkLink (WIN) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One WINkLink token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $88.85 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008733 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $16,972,363.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

