Wolfe Research Downgrades First Advantage (NYSE:FA) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FA. Truist Financial cut their price target on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

First Advantage Stock Performance

First Advantage stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 49.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

