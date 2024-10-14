Woodstock Corp Acquires 12,938 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,514,000 after purchasing an additional 606,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,189 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

