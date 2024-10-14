Woodstock Corp Acquires 185 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $264.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

