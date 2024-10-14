Woodstock Corp Acquires 2,387 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.1% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.47.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $316.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $323.86. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

