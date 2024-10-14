Woodstock Corp Acquires 27,246 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

