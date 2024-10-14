Woodstock Corp Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 21,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 94,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 679,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,511,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

