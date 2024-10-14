Woodstock Corp Has $7.95 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $286.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $205.64 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
