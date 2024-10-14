Woodstock Corp Sells 308 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

