Worldcoin (WLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Billion

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $458.08 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00003648 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00259121 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,986,000 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 531,962,855.5172006 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.31013702 USD and is up 12.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $354,081,286.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

