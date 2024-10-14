Wormhole 1-Day Volume Hits $93.51 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $840.77 million and $93.51 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wormhole has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wormhole

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

