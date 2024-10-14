Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $104.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of WH traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,776. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

