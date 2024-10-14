XYO Market Cap Tops $83.24 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. XYO has a market cap of $83.24 million and $541,255.41 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00616944 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $514,794.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

