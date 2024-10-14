Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Update

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YRD traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $534.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.93 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 37.05%.

Yiren Digital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 90,726 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

Further Reading

