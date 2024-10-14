Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 397,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,734. The stock has a market cap of $386.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.18. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter.
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.
