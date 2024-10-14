Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Zhihu Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 397,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,734. The stock has a market cap of $386.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.18. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at about $7,158,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $1,435,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zhihu by 5.7% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 32,571,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zhihu by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

