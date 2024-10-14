zkSync Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $510.51 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One zkSync token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. zkSync has a total market cap of $510.51 million and approximately $56.85 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get zkSync alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00257614 BTC.

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.13371652 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $44,015,089.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for zkSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for zkSync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.