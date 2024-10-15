1,000 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $563,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMI stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.39. 25,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,970. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.79. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $230.76.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.25.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

