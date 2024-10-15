1,586,959 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,586,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,416,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 30.8% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,145,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after buying an additional 119,334 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 846,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.