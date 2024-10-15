159 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Bought by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.09. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $143.49 and a 1-year high of $198.25. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

