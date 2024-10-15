1Spatial (LON:SPA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

1Spatial (LON:SPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.42% from the company’s previous close.

1Spatial Trading Up 0.7 %

1Spatial stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 66.70 ($0.87). 636,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.50. 1Spatial has a 52-week low of GBX 45.33 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,670.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Claire Milverton purchased 45,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,930.34 ($39,083.76). 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

