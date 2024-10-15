220,957 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Purchased by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 220,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 3.5% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned 0.28% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,493 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,162,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,025,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS DIHP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 325,745 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.