2,899 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 195,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,232,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,335,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

