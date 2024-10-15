2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,109,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 5,302,947 shares.The stock last traded at $31.47 and had previously closed at $30.33.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

