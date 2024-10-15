3,419 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.57. 393,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,623. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

