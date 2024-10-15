4,000 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after buying an additional 533,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $274,052,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,423,000 after purchasing an additional 924,730 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 540,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $148.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.64. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.68.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

