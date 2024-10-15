42-coin (42) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17.99

42-coin (42) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $26,912.04 or 0.40006390 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00106429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

