518 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $191.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.31 and a 52-week high of $269.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.78.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

