5,200 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 46.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after buying an additional 1,095,396 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth about $59,341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after buying an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in BILL by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after buying an additional 230,435 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BILL by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BILL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. 322,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.