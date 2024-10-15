5,403 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 190.9% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,379,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,942,706. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.