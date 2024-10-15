587 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 53.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 49.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 72.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KTB stock opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

