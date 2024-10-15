623 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Bought by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $167.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.32. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

View Our Latest Report on GRMN

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.