7,439 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 171,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.19. 378,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

