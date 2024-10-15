7,452 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after buying an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

