AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLVLY. HSBC raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

