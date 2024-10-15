ABBC Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48,372.96 (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $48,372.96 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,242,859 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

