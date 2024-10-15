ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Up 31.5% in September

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

