Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Acacia Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.59 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

About Acacia Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 813,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 15.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,772,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 233,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 392.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 113,207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.