Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Acacia Research Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.59 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Acacia Research
About Acacia Research
Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acacia Research
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.