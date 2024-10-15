Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

