Adam Scott Levy Sells 10,757 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $145,972.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,108.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLYS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 65,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.93. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 52.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,508 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,016,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 743,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 532,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Stories

