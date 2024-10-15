Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,700 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,695.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADUS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

