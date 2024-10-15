Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

